Attacks on Dalits on rise after apex court order on SC/ST Act: BJP MP

Maintaining that incidents of atrocities on Dalits have increased after the Supreme Court’s order on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act “because there is no fear in mind” of the people, BJP MP Udit Raj on Friday advocated “reservation in Supreme Court and High Courts” as well. Udit Raj said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand for application of reservation in lateral entry in the bureaucracy, which the government is considering by filling up 10 posts of joint secretary-level officers with people from private institutions.

Asked about impact of the apex court’s March 20 order on the Atrocities Act in view of recent incidents of atrocities on Dalits in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and Mehsana in Gujarat, among others, Udit Raj said, “Certainly, the number of incidents (have) increased. So many cases (of atrocities on people from SC and ST communities) are taking place every day because there is no fear in mind.” He said, “Atrocities have increased more because of (the) judiciary…presently anger prevailing among Dalits is more against the judiciary. Hence, there should be reservation in Supreme Court and High Courts, too.”

He also demanded immediate release of Dalit leader Chandrashekar, of the Bhim Army, who has been in jail for more than a year.

The BJP lawmaker has called a meeting of workers of All-India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, a non-political outfit he heads, to discuss various issues related to people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

The issues to be taken up in the conference on June 17 include the Supreme Court’s judgment on Atrocities Act, the guideline issued by the University Grants Commission on March 5 regarding recruitment in universities, and cases lodged against people from SC and ST communities after the April 2 Bharat bandh.

He also called for an increase in the amount of scholarship provided to SC/ST students.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi government has launched several programmes for Dalits but officers did not execute and communicate these programmes properly at the ground level.

