Militant attacks on cops: Don’t grant leave to trainees from south Kashmir, J&K Police to training schools

With the militant attacks on policemen on leave witnessing a sudden surge in south Kashmir, J&K Police have communicated to Police Training Schools in the state not to grant any leave to trainees from the region.

“In view of the prevailing militancy scenario, no permission/ leave may kindly be granted to the recruit constables of District Pulwama who are presently undergoing BRTC (Basic Recruitment Training Course) in your respective training schools/centres,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama has written in a communiqué to the principals of police training schools in the state.

Sources said that a similar communication has gone from other districts of south Kashmir — comprising Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag — to the police training schools.

The communication has been sent out after three policemen were killed and two escaped a bid on life at their native villages in south Kashmir on Eid. All these policemen were on leave.

The attacks on policemen visiting their homes during leave have seen a sudden surge in recent months. Police have, in the past, issued advisories to policemen, asking them to avoid visiting their homes in south Kashmir.

On Eid, a police Inspector and two constables were killed in Pulwama and Kulgam districts. One of the slain policemen was a Special Police Officer (SPO), who was recently promoted as a police constable, and was pursuing Basic Recruitment Training Course at Police Training School in Manigam, Ganderbal. The promoted policeman was on leave from the training school when he was shot at.

Sources said that the police are worried after they intercepted a militant communication in which the militants were directed to target the Special Police Officers who are promoted as constables. Technically, only those SPOs who take part in the anti-insurgency operations are eligible to be promoted as constables. Police sources, however, said the promotion might be given on the basis of other considerations too — like their proximity to senior police officers, financial conditions at home etc.

