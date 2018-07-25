Attacks in country seem directly or indirectly state-sponsored: Swami Agnivesh

Swami Agnivesh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Swami Agnivesh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Social activist Swami Agnivesh Tuesday alleged that there was a “pattern” to the attacks taking place in the country, whether it was on him or the lynching in Alwar. He said the attacks seemed “directly or indirectly state-sponsored”.

Agnivesh was attacked in Jharkhand’s Pakur on July 17, allegedly by youths who have links to BJP-affilated groups or the RSS.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Bandhua Mukti Morcha at the Constitution Club of India, the 79-year old activist said, “This is a pattern. It’s not just about Alwar or Jharkhand. If you see the last two years, these incidents seem to be directly or indirectly state-sponsored. There has been no action in any of these cases.” He alleged that attacks were being carried out against “Minorities, Dalits and Adivasis” and activists who spoke up for these sections.

Citing the report in The Indian Express naming those in the FIR registered in connection with the attack on him, Agnivesh said, “The BJP state chief has been claiming that nobody from their party is involved, but the report mentions how the attackers are connected to the BJP and its other affiliated organisations.”

