‘We are attacking US bases, not neighbours; India-Iran relations deep’: Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei’s representative in India

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei’s representative in India Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi speaks to Asad Rehman on the scenario in West Asia since the US-Israel combine attacked Iran and killed its supreme leader. He gives an insight into the ground situation in Iran, what’s in store for the people and how he sees India’s response to the situation. Edited excerpts:

The martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei has moved people across the world – Asia, Europe, America, Africa… Some people were telling us it is like resurrection or the day of judgement. As soon as people heard about the martyrdom, they started demonstrations against the US…asking for the reason. Everyone was shocked … an 86-year-old man was killed without any reason, he didn’t commit any sin or injustice.

What is the scale of devastation in Iran due to the US-Israel combine’s strikes since March 1?

Since Sunday (March 1) until now, those who came out on the streets have not gone back. They are demanding retaliation for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. The second thing is that unfortunately our enemies don’t have any humanity or morals. They attacked a primary school and killed girls aged between 7 and 12. When the bodies were being gathered, they again attacked the school … twice they attacked the same school. Two days ago, they attacked many schools, hospitals, universities, research centres … None of these places were military bases or housed police … all of them were civilian spaces. I received news from my relatives that people were killed in their shops, in schools, hospitals … We do expect this from them … we will be surprised seeing humanity and morals from their side.

What was the reason for the attack?

The US had attacked Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and now Iran. They attacked Lebanon, Libya and very soon, they will attack some other countries. This is preparation for something they see happening – the power will shift away from the US… Russia will gain power, so will India and China. America doesn’t want partnership in power in the world. America wants to be the only power centre in the world.

What is happening with regard to the anointment of the new Supreme Leader in Iran? Is the delay tactical considering the US has already said that it will go after whoever becomes the next supreme leader?

According to our Constitution, when the supreme leader dies or isn’t qualified to lead the country, a group of 88 elected experts and jurists choose the next leader. In the current circumstances, they couldn’t gather in one place to vote for a new supreme leader. By next week, they will nominate someone and if the US wants to kill the new supreme leader, then we will choose another one … and then another one. You can’t kill 90 million people. Because 90 million people are ready to be killed for their dignity, country and for humanity. They will not submit themselves to the US or Trump … In the absence of a supreme leader, there is a council of three leaders who lead the country. The group of (88 leaders) have to gather to choose the next leader and that hasn’t happened because the US and Israel can attack them. These are sensitive times, hence the delay.

How do you defend the attacks by Iran on its neighbours in West Asia?

You know America isn’t our neighbour. There is a distance of more than 6,000 miles between America and Iran. If the US wants to attack Iran, it needs bases. America establishes bases in the Persian Gulf countries – Arab countries. The US uses these bases to attack Iran. Before this war, Iran wrote to the countries that they shouldn’t support America to attack us. Before his martyrdom, Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned that if the war occurs, it will not be Iran’s alone, it will span the region. So, we were attacked by the US but its aircraft take off from where? Not from America … but from the bases in our neighbourhood. When attacked, what could Iran do? It had two options: first to submit to the US; let them divide the country into five parts, let them steal our wealth and kill the majority of our people. The second was to defend till the last drop of blood. Iran chose the second option and attacked the US bases in the neighbourhood. The neighbours should respect Iran and not let the US use their land against Iran. We are attacking the US bases, not our neighbours. We don’t have a choice.

How do you view India’s response to the ongoing conflict?

The response of Indians was overwhelming. As soon as the news of the martyrdom of the supreme leader spread, I received a lot of Indians in my office who expressed solidarity; and they were not just Muslims. Regarding the Indian government, I haven’t checked the statement of the Indian government. I don’t know about it as I have been busy. On the first night [of the attack], I know that the Indian Foreign minister had called his counterpart in Iran.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the book of condolence at the Iranian embassy on Thursday. The Opposition parties in India have accused the government of a delayed response. Do you agree?

No, it wasn’t late. Because yesterday was the first day when the condolence book was opened. I appreciate it. It was very good. The relationship between India and Iran is very deep. I am sure it will continue like that. Ayatollah Khamenei loved India very much and was supporting India.