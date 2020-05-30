Attacked over molestation complaint, man dies, 4 detained

The prime accused, Rahul was detained on May 26. The other three were on the run and nabbed on Friday. They will be formally arrested after Covid-19 tests,” said investigating Officer, V P Chauhan. (Representational Photo) The prime accused, Rahul was detained on May 26. The other three were on the run and nabbed on Friday. They will be formally arrested after Covid-19 tests,” said investigating Officer, V P Chauhan. (Representational Photo)

A 34-year-old man who was allegedly attacked by four men over a molestation complaint succumbed to his injuries on Friday, police said. The four persons were detained.

According to the police, four months ago Sujal Parmar and his wife had submitted a complaint of molestation at Bapod police station against one Rahul Vasava, their neighbour. The police had, however, found the allegations to be false and no FIR was registered.

On May 26, Vasava and three of his accomplices called Parmar outside his house for a gathering. Parmar had initially resisted but agreed after the group insisted. They took him to a secluded lane and allegedly attacked him with knives and baseball bats, leaving him severely injured. He had sustained stab wounds on his hands, legs and face and a head injury. The accused then fled the spot.

Parmar was immediately rushed to the hospital and was under treatment at SSG hospital. However, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Parmar had been earlier arrested under charges of Prohibition and has also served jail term, police said.

After Parmar’s death, the family had initially refused to claim the body until the accused were arrested. His family alleged that if the police had taken adequate actions, then the attack could have been averted. The family finally accepted the body after the accused were detained.

“We had looked into the molestation allegations and there was no strong evidence to support them… We did not find any veracity to the allegations made, which is why no complaint was registered… We have detained the accused and will add IPC section 302 (murder) to the FIR.

The prime accused, Rahul was detained on May 26. The other three were on the run and nabbed on Friday. They will be formally arrested after Covid-19 tests,” said investigating Officer, V P Chauhan.

