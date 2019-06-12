Attacked in May, ex-leader of CPM points finger at party MLA

A former CPI(M) local leader in Kannur district, who was attacked last month, has pointed fingers at a party legislator. C O T Nazeer has deposed before police that A N Shamseer, who represents Thalassery constituency in the Assembly, had threatened to assault him days before he was targeted by a three-member gang.

Advertising

Nazeer, who had been a local CPI(M) leader and municipal councillor in Thalassery in Kannur, had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections as an independent from Vatakara, where P Jayarajan was the CPI(M) candidate. During the campaign, Nazeer had faced threat allegedly from CPI(M) workers.

Nazeer was attacked on May 18, almost a month after polling in Kerala. Visuals of the attack, captured by a CCTV camera of a shop in Thalassery, showed that Nazeer was waylaid by a gang. The assailants had tried to run a two-wheeler over him. Police later arrested five people, all of them CPI(M) workers.

On Tuesday, Nazeer said police had recorded his statement against Shamseer, but that they were not ready to make him an accused in the attempt to murder case. “On April 28 I was threatened by Shamseer. I had gone to a house near the legislator’s office in Thalassery. Seeing me, Shamseer sent his personal assistant and asked me to meet the legislator. At his office, Shamseer threatened that my leg would be chopped off. I had challenged him to go ahead with his plan.’’

Advertising

Nazeer said he believed the legislator had a grudge against him because he had flagged corruption in the work of a stadium at Thalassery. “The attack happened during the elections to give the impression that it was related to the polls. I had already stated that Jayarajan had no role in the attack. Some people wanted Jayarajan to be blamed, so they executed the attack during the election.”

He said that if Shamseer is not made an accused, he would move the high court demanding a direction to the police.

When contacted, Shamseer told The Indian Express, “I have nothing to say. I haven’t reacted to any media queries on this issue.”

When the Congress-led Opposition raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Opposition was trying to make political gains. “The attack on Nazeer was a stray incident. The Investigating officer recorded Nazeer’s statements three times. Investigation is going on,’’ he said.