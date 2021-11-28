2nd incident this month: Attacked, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Ranchi, say Kashmiri traders; cops say 3 held

A group of Kashmiri traders were allegedly attacked and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Pakistan murdabad” in Ranchi’s Doranda on Saturday morning, about two weeks after a similar incident was reported in the area.

Police said three suspects have been arrested and an FIR has been registered over the case.

Asked whether any organisation was behind the attacks, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Jha said, “It is a matter of investigation.”

“We have formed a team to investigate why two similar incidents have occurred against Kashmiri people in the city,” the SSP said. “In the current incident, three persons have been arrested.”

The complaint was filed by Rizwan Ahmad Wani, 34, who comes from J&K and lives in Jharkhand’s Doranda and sells winter clothing in Ranchi.

He told the police that he was on way to Harmu area of Ranchi when a group of around 25 people surrounded him and two of his friends, also Kashmiris. They allegedly beat them up and forced them to chant the slogans.

“As soon as I reached Kadru bridge a group of 25 people surrounded us and asked (three of us) to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and raise ‘Pakistan Murdabad slogans’… I was attacked on my head by a rod. I was wearing a helmet and it broke into pieces. My friends were wounded, too, and my bike was damaged. The mob also looted our belongings,” he said.

Wani told The Indian Express, “This is the second such incident this month…We expect police to act against the culprits so that we do our business without fear. This will also instill faith in the system,” he said.

On November 11, two Kashmiri traders in Doranda were roughed up and were allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Pakistan murdabad”.