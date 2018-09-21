Attacked for inter-caste marriage, woman recovering

Madhavi, who belongs to an OBC community, married a Dalit. Madhavi, who belongs to an OBC community, married a Dalit.

The condition of Madhavi Chari, who was assaulted allegedly by her father on Wednesday evening for her inter-caste marriage, is improving, doctors at a hospital in Somajiguda said. Three surgeries were performed on the 20-year-old for more than 10 hours, they said on Thursday.

She is still critical and on ventilator, and will be under observation for 48 hours. All her vital parameters are normal now. She is also able to talk to doctors and staff and can recognise everyone, a health bulletin stated.

Her husband Sandeep, who was also injured, is alright. Madhavi’s father Manohar Chary was arrested late Wednesday night.

Madhavi, who belongs to an OBC community, married a Dalit. Her father allegedly assaulted her on S R Nagar Road with a sickle. While Sandeep escaped with deep gashes on his cheek and chest, Madhavi’s forearm was almost chopped off. She also received serious injuries on her neck and face. She was brought to Yashoda multi-speciality hospital in critical condition on Wednesday evening.

“All the specialists who were involved in the surgeries to save Madhavi had watched on news channels how her father attacked her with a sickle and left her for dead. The news was still running on TV when she was brought to our hospital. As soon as she was wheeled into emergency, no one asked who would pay the bills or who was responsible for her. The emergency team comprising senior doctors took charge,” an official of Yashoda Hospitals said.

The injuries findings report states: “Neck – deep laceration 15cm X 5cm over left side of the face, splitting ear, neck and nape of the neck. Profuse bleeding cut branches of carotid artery. Cut multiple veins. Muscles of the neck – totally cut. Left hand: Near total amputation of left forearm with cut neurovascualar bundles and both bones fractures, total cut all muscles in the hand. Right Hand – deep laceration right wrist with cut tendons.”

