Attacked by mother-in-law while entering house, says woman who visited Sabarimala

Kanakadurga, one of the two women who visited Sabarimala after the Supreme Court lifted age restrictions on entry of women at the shrine, on Tuesday alleged that she was attacked by her mother-in-law when she tried to enter her house.

Advertising

A Bindu, on the other hand, said that she is facing social discrimination in her village.

After visiting Sabarimala temple on January 2, Kanakadurga (42) and A Bindu (40) had been living under police protection in an undisclosed location. While Bindu resumed her job as assistant professor at School of Legal Studies in Kannur on Monday, Kanakadurga was slated to join duty at state-run Civil Supplies Corporation’s outlet in Malappuram on Tuesday. When she reached her home in Malappuram district Tuesday, she was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law Sumathi (78).

According to police, Kanakadurga went to her house with local CPI(M) workers. As her husband Krishnanunni, an engineer with the state government, was away, Sumathi asked Kanakadurga to wait until her husband got back. This reportedly led to a scuffle, and both received minor injury.

“Both Kanakadurga and Sumathi complained about physical attacks. We registered two cases based on their complaints,’’ said the police.

Kanakadurga alleged that she was beaten with a wooden object by Sumathi when she wanted to enter the house. However, her brother Bharath said that Kanakadurga pushed Sumathi down when the latter tried prevent her from entering.

“Her mother-in-law asked her to wait until Kanakadurga’s husband returned. Provoked, she pushed down her mother-in-law. Both had a brief scuffle, causing injury to each other,” said Bharath.

Advertising

Bindu, meanwhile, said she was facing discrimination at her village in Kozhikode district. “I have the support of my family members. But local people are staying away from us….,” she said. She has got police protection at her workplace as well as her home.