Attacked by leopard, teen dies in Chhattisgarh

A teenager was mauled to death by a leopard in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Thursday. The girl had gone to a reserve part of the forest near her village along with her parents to collect firewood, officials said.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred at Mukundpur range of forests in Nagri block of Dhamtari, 70 km from the district headquarters and 140 km from the state capital.

According to Satovisha Samajder, DFO Dhamtari, a leopard mauled Geetanjali Markam (13). “We have conducted the postmortem and it is an attack by a leopard. Presently our priority is to reduce the possibility of such incidents repeating. We have mobilised our ground team and are ensuring that the villagers don’t take their children with them into the forest. Our ground teams are also trying to cordon off the leopard from entering the villages,” Samajder said, adding the process of compensation for the family had also started.

Geetanjali, oldest of four siblings, was a middle class student and would venture into the forest each day to gather wood and to do other house chores, before going to school, villagers said. She was attacked atop a hillock which was right behind the village, where according to residents, everyone went looking for firewood.

In May, another 13-year-old girl had died after a leopard mauled her, forest officials said.