Attacked by councillors, says Srinagar deputy mayor

Srinagar Municipal Corpora-tion (SMC) deputy mayor said Monday he was injured after two councillors allegedly threw “some object” at him during the third general session of the corporation.

Deputy mayor Sheikh Imran said, “When I stood up for question-answer session, two BJP corporators attacked me. It was pre-planned.” He said he was injured on the head and he has registered a complaint with the police.

Claiming that he had been receiving messages from some corporators asking him not to speak against the RSS and BJP, Imran said, “I am speaking against them, which is why I was attacked.”

Meanwhile, mayor Junaid Mattu told The Indian Express that he didn’t see any object being thrown at Imran. “There was some argument between the deputy mayor and corporators, after he (Imran) arrived at the meeting…Some pandemonium happened and the deputy mayor said he was injured. We will hold an inquiry and will submit a police complaint after ascertaining what happened,” he said.

The SMC has been embroiled in controversies since the new mayor and councilors took over in November 2018. Earlier, there was a political war of tweets between the mayor and deputy mayor over the Army’s involvement in cleaning the Dal Lake.