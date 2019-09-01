‘Attacked and threatened by MLA Sengar’s aides’

A NEIGHBOUR of the Unnao rape victim has got an FIR registered alleging that he was attacked by aides of jailed MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the village on August 29 threatening him to stay away from pursuing the cases pending in local court against the victim’s uncle.

Sengar is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi in the rape case and for also allegedly orchestrating a road accident in Rae Bareli last month leaving the rape victim and her lawyer seriously injured. Two of her aunts died in the incident.

Police said the complainant has alleged that the MLA’s goons attacked him with sticks, following which he suffered injuries.

The police have booked three persons, all belonging to the same village, and two unidentified persons at the local police station in Unnao district.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“A police team has begun investigation and is recording statements of witnesses in the case,” said station house officer of the police station concerned.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that on August 29 when he was returning home from court, seom people stopped him and started verbally abusing him for pursuing the cases pending against the rape victim’s uncle in court. He also alleged that the assailants threatened to kill him in a “road accident” if he is seen visiting the court further. He stated in the complaint that he managed to flee from the spot.

He also alleged that on the same day (August 29) in the night while he was sitting outside his house, the goons reached and started beating him with sticks following which he suffered injuries on legs and waist. The assailants also had countrymade pistols and threatened to kill him, the complaint alleged. Hearing his screams, the villagers came for his rescue and the assailants escaped, says the complaint.