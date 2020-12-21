Attack on UN vehicle: India rejects Pakistan charge, says should probe own lapses

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

INDIA ON Sunday rejected Pakistan’s allegations regarding Indian forces targeting a UN vehicle and called them “incorrect and false”, and asked Islamabad to “responsibly investigate its lapses”.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Allegations by Pakistan regarding Indian forces deliberately targeting a UN vehicle on 18 December, 2020, have been investigated in detail and found to be factually incorrect and false. Our forward troops were aware of the visit of UN Military Observers in the area and did not conduct any firing as alleged.”

“Instead of repeating baseless and fabricated allegations against India to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel in territory under its control, Pakistan should responsibly investigate its lapses. India has conveyed its findings and views on these misrepresentations to the Pakistani side,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Pakistan Foreign ministry said it has taken up the “attack” by India on the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) Observers and their vehicle along the LoC with the UN, urging it to initiate a transparent investigation into the incident.

In a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN stated that deliberate targeting of the UN Observers and their vehicle — which was clearly marked with a UN logo and flag — appears to be a new ploy by India to hinder UNMOGIP’s work.

The letter also informs the Secretary General and the UNSC that Pakistan had credible information that the Indian government was planning to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to divert attention.

The letter also requests the UN to forcefully condemn the attack and call on India to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding. Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted, “In complete violation of int law, India’s delib firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, shows India’s total disregard for all int norms of acceptable state behaviour & respect for int law & UN. Pak strongly condemns this rogue behaviour.”

