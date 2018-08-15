Attack on Umar Khalid: Caught on seven CCTVs, accused last seen near Gol Dak Khana roundabout

Police said that of the 13 CCTVs along the route, seven have captured the movement of the accused. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Police said that of the 13 CCTVs along the route, seven have captured the movement of the accused. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

From outside Constitution Club towards Akashvani Bhawan and finally near the Gol Dak Khana roundabout — this is the route the man who attacked JNU student Umar Khalid took, before CCTVs along the way lost him, initial investigation by police has revealed. At one point, the man stopped to wipe his face, before taking off again.

Police said that of the 13 CCTVs along the route, seven have captured the movement of the accused. “He might have eventually fled in a vehicle,” said an officer. According to police, the CCTVs — including ones outside the Reserve Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank — proved crucial.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi district police conducted a thorough examination of the spot where the gun was found to ascertain if a bullet had been fired. So far, they have been unable to recover a bullet shell.

Read | Two months ago Umar Khalid wrote to police: ‘Danger to my life, am on hit list’

Contradictory claims have so far emerged on whether the gun jammed, or if the accused managed to shoot a round in the air.

According to the FIR, there were six live cartridges of KF 7.65 mm recovered from inside the magazine. A fish symbol is inscribed on both sides of the pistol. The butt of the weapon is made up of plastic, and one side of the barrel says ‘Made in India’.

Police said they have questioned more than 50 persons, including “rowdy elements”, from the area.

Also Read | Lone PCR van near Constitution Club, area was buzzing at time of attack

Meanwhile, Special Cell sources said Khalid — who had cited a threat to his life in a letter to police about two months ago — did not turn up for his security assessment process till Tuesday evening. “A Special Cell unit usually conducts the assessment and a committee of senior police officers decides on the number of policemen to be assigned,” said an officer.

But Khalid said he spoke to a DCP on Tuesday morning to check if progress had been made on his application asking for security. “I got a call around 5 pm by a special cell officer asking me when I would be coming to the office. I asked him to tell me when I should come, to which he said it is late now and many people in the office have left. He then told me to meet him on August 16,” said Khalid.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App