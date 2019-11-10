Attack on Capt Abhimanyu’s house in 2016: HC grants bail to 2 accused

While granting bail to two accused in a case of mob attack on former Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu’s residence in 2016 during the Jat reservation agitation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said the right to a speedy trial is one of the components of right to life and liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution under Article 21.

The accused were in custody for the past three years and seven months and the trial court has not framed charges against them yet.

“The charges are yet to be framed while 137 witnesses have been cited in the ‘challan’. The petitioner cannot be kept in custody for an indefinite period. Although arson by a mob has no place in a civilised society governed by rule of law, but it has to be borne in mind that no person was injured in the incident,” Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal said in the bail order.

“The petitioner is not involved in any other case and the completion of the trial is likely to take a long time. The petitioner would be entitled to regular bail,” the court added.

The accused, who were granted bail, include a 24-year-old student Hari Om and a 37-year-old lawyer Sudeep Kalkal. They allegedly attacked the residence and other establishments of Capt Abhimanyu and indulged in arson. The counsels representing the accused had argued that charges are yet to be framed in the case while 137 witnesses have been cited in the challan.

Opposing their bail plea, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which investigated the matter, argued that both the accused were active participants in the crime and main conspirators who incited the mob which had set ablaze several establishments including the residence of the complainant.

The court was also informed that Hari Om’s participation in the crime was established through CCTV footage and mobile location. The transcripts of telephonic conversation which Kalkal had with the other accused manifest the active role played by him, the CBI said.