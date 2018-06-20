Kafeel Khan replies to Rahul Gandhi’s letter, calls for CBI probe into attack on brother, BRD tragedy

Dr Kafeel Khan addressing the media on June 17. (Source- Twitter/ANI) Dr Kafeel Khan addressing the media on June 17. (Source- Twitter/ANI)

DAYS AFTER Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote to suspended BRD Medical College paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan expressing solidarity and the need to investigate the alleged “complicity” of government officials in the attack on his brother, Khan wrote back on Tuesday. Khan has sought a CBI investigation not only into the incident of attack on his brother, but also in the BRD Medical College tragedy in which 60 children in a span of five days in April last year.

Kafeel’s younger brother Kashif Jameel was shot at thrice by unidentified men on June 10 in Gorakhpur. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

“Life has become very tough for me and my family post BRD hospital tragedy. It has been more than a year since the incident. I was made a scapegoat for the reasons best known to the people who did that. Our victimisation is quite evident since I came out of prison. Despite several requests to the administration, they have not revoked my suspension,” Khan wrote in his letter that was handed over to state president Raj Babbar by Kafeel’s brother on Tuesday during Rahul’s birthday celebrations in Lucknow.

“After nine months of emotional and physical turmoil when I was trying to make a fresh start, they tried to kill my brother and what followed has been horrible… insensitive attitude of UP Police.” wrote Kafeel.

“It has been a week and the investigation is heading nowhere. I wish both the incidents are probed by CBI to rule out any complicity of state officials, as suggested by you,” Kafeel has written in his letter.

“Dr Kafeel’s elder brother had come to the party office and handed over a sealed letter for the Congress president. We have not opened it and I was told by his brother that it was a letter of thanks for Rahul Gandhi. We will hand it over to him,” said Babbar.

