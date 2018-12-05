Attack on Kejriwal genuine, say police

An inquiry conducted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch has found that the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat was “genuine”.

Police initiated the inquiry days after Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Vijender Gupta approached them, claiming that the AAP government was misleading people about the attack. Police said the case has been transferred to the inter-state cell of the crime branch.

The incident took place on November 20. Kejriwal was leaving home for lunch when a middle-aged man bowed before him, claiming he has some grievances. Within seconds, he hurled chilli powder at the CM.

Last week, Gupta met Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik, submitted a complaint and demanded a high-level probe.

He alleged that the entry of the attacker, Anil Sharma, was facilitated by Delhi government functionaries in the public grievance cell, and that he was sent to meet the CM with a hand-written note by one of them.