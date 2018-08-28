Attack on Akali leader will be probed: US envoy

Manjit Singh GK was allegedly attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters in US. (Source:ANI) Manjit Singh GK was allegedly attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters in US. (Source:ANI)

TWO DAYS after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjit Singh GK was attacked by a mob of alleged pro-Khalistan supporters in California, the US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster, on Monday assured a delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi that incidents of violence in the US are taken seriously and will be fully investigated.

Singh, who is also the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), was earlier allegedly attacked by protesters in New York. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack in California.

“Productive meeting with Minister @HarsimratBadal_ and the delegation of Sikh leaders. We assured Minister Badal that incidents of violence in the United States are taken seriously and fully investigated by local law enforcement authorities,” Juster tweeted after the meeting.

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal responded: “Your words of assurance mean a lot. We are grateful for your consideration of taking this attack on @ManjitGK seriously and following it up with a full investigation.”

Singh, who had travelled to California after a visit to New York to hold discussions among the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, to be commemorated next year, said he would not be intimidated by the attack.

