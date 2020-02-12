Attack on Hindu outfit leader: No arrests so far, Dhariwal town observes shutdown

Gurdaspur police is yet to arrest any one in the attack on Hindu outfit leader Honey Mahajan and his friend Ashok Kumar. (Representational Image) Gurdaspur police is yet to arrest any one in the attack on Hindu outfit leader Honey Mahajan and his friend Ashok Kumar. (Representational Image)

Gurdaspur police is yet to arrest any one in the attack on Hindu outfit leader Honey Mahajan and his friend Ashok Kumar on Monday evening.

“We have been working on different theories. So far there has been no development in investigation. We will soon arrest culprits,” said Gurdaspur SSP Sawrndeep Singh.

Shivsena Hindustan youth wing president Honey Mahajan (29) had received three bullet injuries in his legs, while his friend Ashok Kumar (25) was killed in the attack outside their shops at Dadwan road in Dhariwal at around 7 pm Monday.

Dhariwal town observed complete bandh to protest the attack Tuesday. Shivsena Hindustan president Pawan Gupta said: “We demand Rs 20 lakh compensation for the victim Ashok Kumar and job for one member of his family. It was a terrorist attack and victims should be compensated accordingly.” He also demanded that security cover given to Honey Mahajan and his family earlier should be restored.

Meanwhile, police said they were yet to ascertain if the attack was a terror act. “It would not be appropriate to comment of it was a terror attack or not. We can comment on this only after we find out the objective behind the murder,” said the SSP, adding: “We have been investigating the past of both Honey and Ashok. At this moment we can’t say who was on prime target.”

While Honey Mahajan is out of danger, the mortal remains of Ashok Kumar were cremated on Tuesday.

DGP reviews security, orders scaling up of preventive measures

Chandigarh: Taking stock of the situation in the wake of Monday’s firing incident at Dhariwal in Gurdaspur district, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Tuesday reviewed the security and law & order in the state through video-conferencing.

During a video conference with all IG Ranges, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police, Gupta deliberated upon various security related inputs and issues, and ordered scaling up of high visibility policing, area domination operations, checking of suspicious vehicles, deployment and patrolling plans of districts, placement of PCR, Rural Rapid Police Response (RRPRS) vehicles and other patrol vehicles, a government statement said.

The DGP also discussed other security measures to check and monitor movement and activities of those arrested in the past for heinous crimes, especially those arrested in NDPS, UAPA, Arms Act cases, besides maintaining law & order during protests relating to CAA/NRC planned to be held in Malerkotla, Ludhiana and Mansa.

The DGP also directed police officials to execute a comprehensive manpower audit to pull out police personnel from non-essential duties and deploy them on operational duties for enhancing efficiency in the day to day functioning of police.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Internal Security) R N Dhoke visited Dhariwal to inspect the crime spot, where two unidentified persons had opened fire at Ashok Kumar and Honey Mahajan around 7 pm on Monday.

Dhoke was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Gurdaspur Swarandeep Singh, AIG (CI) Amritsar Ketan Patil, AIG (SSOC) Sukhminder Mann.

Later, Dhoke also held meetings with IGP (Border) and other SSPs of the border districts in Amritsar, where he reviewed the status of investigations into the attack in the Dhariwal incident.

Express News Service

