ATS: Three more held for ‘terror’ plot in UP

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of UP Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested three more suspected operatives of al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind from Lucknow in connection with an alleged terror plot.

The ATS said the name of the three persons — identified as Shakeel (35), Mohammad Mustakeem (44) and Mohammad Moid (29), all residents of Lucknow — came to light during the interrogation of Minhaz Ahmed (30) and Maseeruddin alias Mushir (50) who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly planning to carry out blasts and suicide bombings in different parts of the state.

ATS sources said that they had summoned Shakeel, Mohammad Mustakeem and Mohammad Moid on Wednesday for questioning, and they were arrested after their involvement in the terror plot was established.

“It has come to light that Shakeel and Moid arranged the pistol that was recovered at Minhaz’s house, while Mustakeem was aware of all the planning of blasts made by the group,” Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, adding that the three have also confessed to their crime.

Shakeel, a resident of Wazirganj area of Lucknow, is an auto-driver. Mustakeem and Moid, who live in Madheyganj and New Haiderganj, respectively, run shops.

Sources said police are conducting searches at their residents.

Meanwhile, police teams from different states are reaching Lucknow to question Minhaz and Maseeruddin, who are currently in 14-days police custody.

On Wednesday, officials of Delhi Police’s Special Crime Branch reached Lucknow to question them.

According to ATS sources, Minhaz used to be a lab technician before opening a battery shop, while Maseeruddin used to do odd jobs. Police have claimed that during their search at the houses of Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin, they recovered “a large quantity of explosives and a pistol”.