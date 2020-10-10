ATS gets new chief, Bharti in charge of MSSC

Naval Bajaj, who was earlier the joint commissioner of police (Administration), has been made the additional director general (Economic Offences Wing) on promotion.

Jaijeet Singh, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was on Friday named the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief, replacing Deven Bharti who was given the charge of Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC).

While Bharti was transferred on September 2, he was not relieved by the state police in the absence of a replacement.

Besides, the state government appointed Niket Kaushik as the joint commissioner of police (Economic Offences Wing) and Rajwardhan, whom he replaced, as the special IG (Prevention of Atrocities against Women). Kaushik, who was earlier the IG (Konkan range), has been replaced by Sanjay Mohite.

Naval Bajaj, who was earlier the joint commissioner of police (Administration), has been made the additional director general (Economic Offences Wing) on promotion. He replaced Prabhat Kumar, who has been transferred as ADG (Anti Corruption Bureau).

