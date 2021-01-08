scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
ATS arrests Armyman for ‘giving military info to Pak agencies’

Uttar Pradesh ATS on Friday arrested Saurabh Sharma, a former Armyman for tradeding information related to the Indian Army with Pakistani intelligence agencies, including ISI.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | January 8, 2021 11:11:48 pm
According to police, they got information that a former Armyman was passing military information to ISI and other Pakistani agencies. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a former Armyman for allegedly passing information related to the Indian Army to Pakistani intelligence agencies, including ISI. Police said Saurabh Sharma traded information in exchange of money.

The ATS also arrested a Gujarat resident, Anas Gitauli, for allegedly depositing money in Sharma’s bank account on direction of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

A retired signalman, Sharma was discharged from the Indian Army on medical grounds last year. He then moved to his native place in Hapur.

Sources said information on Sharma was provided by military intelligence, following which police zeroed in on him.

On Friday, police called Sharma for questioning at the ATS office. During interrogation, Sharma admitted to have sent information related to Indian Army to a woman Pakistan Information Operative (PIO) through WhatsApp in exchange of money.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, Gitauli would be brought to Lucknow on transit remand.

Last year, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) arrested Gitauli’s brother Imran Gitauli for allegedly passing information to Pakistan.

Police said Sharma had joined the Indian Army in 2013 and was mostly posted in Pathankot. Police suspected that while working at Pathankot, Sharma came in contact with the woman PIO and started sending details of the Indian Army to her.

