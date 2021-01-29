ATS arrests 55-year-old Afghan national for staying in state using fake documents, IDs’

Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a 55-year-old man from Mirzapur in Ahmedabad on Thursday for allegedly residing in India for the past 15 years using fake identification documents, being an Afghanistan national.(Representational)

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a 55-year-old man from Mirzapur in Ahmedabad on Thursday for allegedly residing in India for the past 15 years using fake identification documents, being an Afghanistan national.

According to ATS officials, the accused, Sardarkhan Hajikutubuddin Pathan, was held from his residence in Shreyas Plaza. They said that Pathan managed to get an Indian passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card, ration card and voter identity card using fake identification documents.

ATS officials also seized two Indian passports, one copy of a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, one identification document of Pakistan and copies of Afghanistan ID documents of Pathan’s relatives.

“On interrogation, Pathan revealed that he is from Kabul and has been staying with his son in Ahmedabad for 15 years, doing credit business. He also revealed that 15 years ago, his father and uncle used to frequent India from Kabul for Hing and Shilajit business and Pathan came with them to Ahmedabad via Amritsar border with Pakistan…,” said an ATS official and added that the accused initially stayed in Pathan Vasti at Chandan Talav in Dariapur area and made an Indian passport with fake documents.

“Then civil war broke out in Afghanistan and his family migrated from Kabul to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)… Pathan travelled to PoK using the same Indian passport. After the situation deteriorated in Pakistan, Pathan’s family migrated back to Kabul and Pathan again started travelling from India to Kabul by getting himself a new Indian passport using the credentials of his old passport,” the official said adding pathan has been booked the Foreigners Act and Passport Act. Further investigation is on.