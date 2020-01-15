Atmosphere of fear, tension in country; BJP, Congress indulged in dirty politics: Mayawati

Mayawati accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging in dirty politics. (File) Mayawati accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging in dirty politics. (File)

Two days after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) skipped the Congress-led Opposition meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), party chief Mayawati Wednesday said there is an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country and accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging in dirty politics.

“BJP and Congress are ahead in politics of lying and are indulging in dirty politics (ghinauni raajneeti). There is an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country,” PTI quoted the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister as saying.

On her 64th birthday today, Mayawati said BSP is a disciplined and cadre-based party and only stages peaceful protests after taking permission.

On Monday, 20 opposition parties passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and immediate stoppage of the nationwide National Population Register (NPR) exercise. Calling the NPR a basis for the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the resolution stated, “The CAA, NPR, and NRC is a package that is unconstitutional, which specifically targets the poor, the downtrodden, the SC/STs and the linguistic and religious minorities.”

“All the chief ministers, who have announced that they will not implement NRC in their State, must consider suspending the NPR enumeration as this is a prelude to NRC,” it added.

Mayawati, who stayed away from the meeting, said the meeting would “demoralise” her party workers. Other parties including AAP and Shiv Sena, who were also not present at the meeting, said they had not received an invitation.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said her party workers were upset after the Congress in Rajasthan indulged in ‘horse-trading’ by getting BSP MLAs to join their party, following the election results. She, however, made it clear that the BSP was opposed to the CAA and demanded that the government withdraw it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd