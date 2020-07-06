Atmanirbhar call to galvanise growth, innovate: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the virtual release of the indigenous app Elyments on Sunday. (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the virtual release of the indigenous app Elyments on Sunday. (PTI)

“India is passing through a crucial moment in history, we are facing a number of internal and external challenges, but I am confident we should remain resolute in our response to the challenges thrown at us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for Atmanirbhar Bharat…It is a mission to galvanise the force of growth across the country in various sectors of the country…Innovation is a watchword for the 21st century,” said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Sunday. He was speaking at an online event to launch Elyments, a new social networking app.

Elyments is one of the first home-grown social media apps to emerge in the Indian market since the ban of 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, last week. It is developed by over 1,000 IT specialists, who are volunteers with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s The Art of Living organisation.

It aims to bring together different features of existing social media apps on one platform. Users can chat, make audio and video calls, share and like each other’s posts, follow influencers, and play games.

The team also plans to add features like audio and video conferencing, secure payments via Elyments Pay, and a curated commerce platform for Indian brands on the app.

Speaking at the launch, Shankar reiterated the importance of communication and how staying connected is a necessity in this day and age. “Technology in itself is not good or bad but we should use it judiciously. Humanism and humanity should be an essential part of technology to enable better communication and pave the way for a compassionate society and a better world,” he said.

The app was created with an “emphasis on data privacy wherein users’ data will be stored in India and would never be shared with a third party without the user’s explicit consent”, and “utmost attention would be paid to the sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” said the organisation, in a statement.

Among those who participated in the launch were actor-MP Hema Malini; former Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu; former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi; Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group; Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India); Ramoji Rao, Head Ramoji Group; filmmakers Anand L Rai and Madhur Bhandarkar.

