Wildlife board panel orders study on pastoralists’ dependence on forests inside national parks and sanctuaries

Noting difficulties faced by pastoralist communities in accessing grazing rights inside national parks and sanctuaries, the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has directed the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to undertake a comprehensive study on the pastoral and nomadic communities’ dependence on protected areas.
The SC-NBWL, chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, directed the WII to examine the nature and extent of such communities’ dependence on protected areas, legal issues involved, as well as socio-economic and ecological aspects, as per minutes of a March 21 meeting.
Communities such as Gujjars, Bakkarwals, Bhotia, Van Gujjars, Mongpa, Maldharis, Rabari, Raika, Dhangar, Gollar, Gaddi, Changpa, and Kuruba are some of the prominent pastoralist communities across India.
India has an estimated pastoralist population of 13 million across 46 groups, as per research and advocacy groups.
Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be the focus of the study, as per minutes of the meeting.
The committee directed the WII to submit a detailed project report (DPR) and seek funding under the National CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority).
Pastoralists rear livestock and depend on grasslands, scrublands, shrubs, and plateaus for their livelihoods. They produce dairy, meat, wool, and leather, and contribute to the country’s livestock economy.
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Rangelands, an umbrella term for different lands used by pastoralists, occupy 121 million hectares in India, ranging from the Thar desert to meadows in the Himalayas, as per a report of the United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification.
Seasonal movement and multiple jurisdictions
The dependence of nomadic communities on protected areas was taken up for policy discussion in the SC-NBWL meeting. The WII made a presentation to the panel and said that during the seasonal movement of domesticated animal herds, pastoralists move across states, through forested areas, including those in national parks and sanctuaries.
It was highlighted that the communities face challenges accessing grazing rights, and resource use during seasonal movements creates practical constraints due to multiple administrative jurisdictions.
The SC-NBWL emphasised the need for “institutionalisation of access arrangements” to address issues faced during seasonal movement, while ensuring that protected areas and their management are not compromised. It stated that a balanced view was required when considering rights and access given to pastoralists in protected areas due to the importance of grazing in habitat management.
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Moreover, the SC-NBWL also noted a reduction in available pastures and “severe degradation” of the remaining pasture lands due to the over-concentration of livestock.
“These trends increase pressure on limited grazing resources and can aggravate management challenges within and around protected areas,” the panel noted in its minutes.
Globally also known as rangelands, the land pastoralists depend on is under threat of rising degradation. A 2024 report by the United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification stated that about half of the world’s rangelands, comprising grasslands, deserts, and shrublands, needed policy interventions and support.
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change.
Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More