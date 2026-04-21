Wildlife board panel orders study on pastoralists’ dependence on forests inside national parks and sanctuaries

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a meeting of the SC-NBWL that discussed the pastoralists' dependence on protected forests. (File Photo)

Noting difficulties faced by pastoralist communities in accessing grazing rights inside national parks and sanctuaries, the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has directed the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to undertake a comprehensive study on the pastoral and nomadic communities’ dependence on protected areas.

The SC-NBWL, chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, directed the WII to examine the nature and extent of such communities’ dependence on protected areas, legal issues involved, as well as socio-economic and ecological aspects, as per minutes of a March 21 meeting.

Communities such as Gujjars, Bakkarwals, Bhotia, Van Gujjars, Mongpa, Maldharis, Rabari, Raika, Dhangar, Gollar, Gaddi, Changpa, and Kuruba are some of the prominent pastoralist communities across India.