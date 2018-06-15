Athawale to visit Maha village where two backward caste boys were paraded naked

“We condemn the incident. Strict action should be taken action against the perpetrators. I will visit Wakadi village tomorrow to see the victims get justice,” Athawale said in a statement. “We condemn the incident. Strict action should be taken action against the perpetrators. I will visit Wakadi village tomorrow to see the victims get justice,” Athawale said in a statement.

Condemning the parading of two minor boys from a backward community naked in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said he would visit the village, where the incident took place, on Saturday to ensure the victims get justice.

Ahead of his visit, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Athawale demanded that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.

Two minor boys from a backward community were allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in Wakadi village in Jalgaon’s Jamner taluka for swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste.

The police have already arrested two men, identified as Ishwar Joshi – the well owner and his farm worker Prahlad Lohar, in connection with the incident.

“We condemn the incident. Strict action should be taken action against the perpetrators. I will visit Wakadi village tomorrow to see the victims get justice,” Athawale said in a statement.

Athawale added he would also meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Dattatray Karale in connection with the incident.

The Union minister urged parties against “politicising” cases of atrocities on people belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

Such atrocities are a social concern and “not a political” issue, he stressed.

Athawale, however, stated that all political parties should come together to resolve the issue of caste-based atrocities.

