Athawale in Parliament: 73.31% of manual scavengers from Scheduled Castes

Out of the 58,098 manual scavengers in the country, 42,594 belong to scheduled castes, revealed the Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, in a response to a question by RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha.

The Ministry has said that a number of surveys on manual scavengers in the country have been carried out according to the provisions of the MS Act, 2013. These surveys have confirmed a disproportionately large number of manual scavengers are from Scheduled Castes, while 431 manual scavengers belong to the OBC category, 421 to scheduled tribes and 351 manual scavengers belong to the “Others” category.

The Ministry has further said that the government is implementing a Central Sector Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers (SRMS), which provides a one-time cash assistance of Rs 40,000; skill training for the scavenger and their dependents with a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month for the period of their training; capital subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for those who have taken loans for self-employment projects; and health insurance under Ayushman Bharat for scavengers and their families.

The Ministry has revealed full coverage of the one-time cash payment, which it says has been given to all manual scavengers in the country.

The Ministry has said that 18,199 scavengers have been given skill training and 1,562 beneficiaries have been given capital subsidies.

Manual scavenging had been banned in 2013, with the provision that no person could be employed as a manual scavenger from that date.