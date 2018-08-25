Vajpayee’s niece seeks resignation of ministers caught laughing at condolence meet

While the video drew criticism from the Congress, there was no reaction from the state BJP leadership. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) While the video drew criticism from the Congress, there was no reaction from the state BJP leadership. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla today demanded the resignation of two Chhattisgarh ministers who were seen laughing in a purported video of a condolence meeting held for the late BJP stalwart. The video which has gone viral shows Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal and Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar talking to each other and laughing while sitting on the stage during the condolence meet for Vajpayee here on August 23.

Shukla, who is now with the Congress, said she was pained by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers’ behaviour. “They have no respect for Bharat Ratna Atalji who formed their state,” she said, speaking at a press conference.

Read | Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece accuses BJP of trying to ‘cash in’ on his death

Chhattisgarh came into existence when Vajpayee was the prime minister. Shukla, a former BJP MP from Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh, quit the saffron party ahead of 2013 Assembly polls and joined the Congress later.

If the top leadership of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respect Vajpayee, they should ask the ministers to step down, or sack both of them, she said. This is necessary so that the next generation of BJP leaders learn how to behave at a condolence meeting, she said.

While the video drew criticism from the Congress, there was no reaction from the state BJP leadership. Shukla also accused the BJP of politicising Vajpayee’s death in view of coming Assembly elections in the state.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App