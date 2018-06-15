Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health stable and showing improvement: AIIMS doctors

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on Monday with a urinary tract infection and chest congestion. (Express photo) Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on Monday with a urinary tract infection and chest congestion. (Express photo)

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable and he continues to show improvement, said doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Friday, adding that he is being monitored by a team of doctors. Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on Monday with a urinary tract infection and chest congestion.

The former PM is at the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre, with AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria heading the five-doctor team treating him. On Wednesday, hospital authorities said, “He was started on injectable antibiotics, and slow dialysis to support his renal function. He has shown significant improvement. We hope that he will recover fully in the next few days, and we can send him home.”

ALSO READ | Vajpayee’s health improves significantly: AIIMS doctors

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had also visited the ailing leader on Wednesday. Before him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and several other leaders also visited him at AIIMS.

A source at AIIMS had told The Indian Express that Vajpayee had “reduced kidney function”, since he has only one kidney, and the infection had caused “reduced lung function”.

Vajpayee’s health had been deteriorating since his term as Prime Minister (1998-2004), causing him to withdraw from public life. He had undergone a total knee replacement surgery in 2001, and in 2009 he suffered a stroke that left him speech-impaired. He suffers from dementia and has long-term diabetes, doctors said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App