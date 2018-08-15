Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health deteriorates, condition critical

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Express Archive) Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Express Archive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS on Wednesday evening to inquire about the health of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is now on a life support system. In a statement, Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of the Media and Protocol Division of AIIMS said, “Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last 9 weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system.”

On Wednesday, PM Modi reached AIIMS at around 7:15pm – his fourth visit – and spent about 50 minutes there. Apart from PM Modi, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on the BJP stalwart.

The former prime minister’s health deteriorated on Saturday, following which home minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Amit Shah had visited the premier institute. A source said, “At the time, his health had started worsening. He was having respiratory distress.”

On June 11, Vajpayee – who has been ailing for years – was admitted to AIIMS for a routine check-up. After being diagnoised with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion, a team of five doctors was formed under the chairmanship of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria to treat the former PM.

