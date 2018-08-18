Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s final journey: History teacher to siblings, battling the crush to get a last glimpse

People from across the country and Delhi took part in the final procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express Photo by PRAVEEN KHANNA) People from across the country and Delhi took part in the final procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express Photo by PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Everyone moves right after entering the sprawling BJP headquarters on DDU Marg. The crowd swells and narrows depending on the benevolence of the gate keeper — three men who use all their might to shut the door when the room inside is full.

But getting there involves spending patient minutes squished into a narrow staircase, which, under other circumstances, would seem wide and generous. A minute on a cushioned sofa, shepherded into a hurriedly made up “woman’s queue” and then you are left to fend for yourself.

Over the course of five hours Friday morning, people — overwhelmingly male — poured into the courtyard at the BJP office. The women were scattered, some accompanied by their husbands, or partyworkers, or some who came alone. Pooja (28) went through the ordeal to see her beloved “Atalji”. The humidity was unkind, temperatures soared, and hundreds of men pushed, shoved, chanted — and then pushed, shoved and chanted some more.

PM Modi leads the funeral procession in Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) PM Modi leads the funeral procession in Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Pooja brought two others to form a human shield around her: her brother on one side, her friend on the other. But like everyone else, she was caught in someone else’s selfie, squished to the wall on occasion. She steadily elbowed her way and kept her focus down two corridors and through a narrow door.

On Thursday evening, Pooja wept when she heard of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death. “I love Atalji,” she said. And so does her brother, Gaurav, who writes poetry inspired by him. The siblings took a flight to Delhi, and reached DDU Marg at 8 am.

While Pooja persisted in the queue, two women jumped across the railing into the heart of the headquarters and collapsed onto the cool lawns. Pratibha Gera (51) was two steps behind Pooja. Earlier in the day, the crowd had scared her off, so she left the headquarters, only to change her mind midway and return.

The ashes would be scattered in rivers flowing through various cities including Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Bareilly and others. The ashes would be scattered in rivers flowing through various cities including Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Bareilly and others.

She made it to the corridor, but panicked on seeing the crowd. Gera is a history teacher who lives on Minto Road, a short walk away from the BJP office. “I don’t keep myself updated on politics, but I admired Atalji. He was kind, lively, and took strong decisions. He made India into a nuclear state,” she said.

Gera teaches at a government school nearby. “I feel proud when I am teaching ancient Indian history. It seems like we were modern in our thoughts and outlooks earlier, but today we have become old-fashioned,” she said.

Earlier in the day, as the sun grew harsher and before the procession carrying Vajpayee’s mortal remains reached the headquarters, Santosh Goel first distributed small water bottles and then bent down to pick up empty ones. “I first saw Atalji when I was in Class X,” she said. In 1982, Vajpayee had held a meeting at her street corner. Goel said she was blown away by his speech.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App