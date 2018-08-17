Vajpayee’s comrades, LK Advani to Murli Manohar Joshi

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with MM Joshi and LK Advani. (File Photo) Atal Bihari Vajpayee with MM Joshi and LK Advani. (File Photo)

A brief look at Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s close associates in the party and government, and where they are now.

L K Advani: He was Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s closest associate for the longest period. Advani, number two in Vajpayee’s cabinet — sometimes Advani’s voice prevailed over the PM’s — was the Home Minister and Deputy PM. On Thursday, Advani said he had cherished “the memories of my long association with him, right from our days as pracharaks of the RSS, to the inception of Bharatiya Jana Singh, the struggle of the dark months during the Emergency leading to formation of Janata Party and later the emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.” Advani, 90, who is MP from Gandhinagar for the seventh term, is a member of the Margdarshak Mandal of the BJP. However, Margdarshak Mandal does not have any significant role in the party’s functioning.

George Fernandes: A former Janata Dal leader and Railway Minister in the V P Singh government, he joined hands with the BJP after he broke away from his parent party. Fernandes, who formed Samata Party in 1994, got into an alliance with the BJP as part of NDA. Soon Fernandes became a close confidant of Vajpayee. Fernandes’ term as defence minister was eventful as it witnessed the Kargil war and Pokhran test. Vajpayee stood by him during the numerous controversies. Fernandes, who turned 88 in June, has been bedridden for the past few years.

Murli Manohar Joshi: The 85-year-old Joshi, who played a major role during the Ayodhya movement and demolition of Babri Masjid, had been around Vajpayee since the inception of the BJP. Party insiders say Joshi and Vajpayee never had warm ties, still he was always an integral part of the BJP’s leadership troika. While Vajpayee was an accepted face even among the opposition and liberals, Joshi remained a Hindutva hardliner face. Vajpayee inducted Joshi as minister of HRD. Joshi is currently MP from Kanpur. He is also a member of the Margdarshak Mandal.

