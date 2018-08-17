Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes will be immersed in rivers in all UP districts: CM Adityanath

The ashes would be scattered in rivers flowing through various cities including Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Bareilly and others. The ashes would be scattered in rivers flowing through various cities including Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Bareilly and others.

As a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his ashes will be immersed in rivers in all of the state’s districts, including Ganga, Yamuna, and Tapti to ensure citizens be a part of his last journey.

In a statement today, the UP CM said the ashes would be immersed in rivers flowing through various cities, including Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Bareilly and others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this was being done because Uttar Pradesh was Vajpayee’s ‘karmabhoomi’ – the land of action – and its people will get an opportunity to be part of his final journey.

Ashes of former prime minister #AtalBihariVajpayee will be spread in every river in Uttar Pradesh including Ganga, Yamuna, and Tapti, to respect his grand stature: UP government pic.twitter.com/UC2pW12CIq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2018

Vajpayee breathed his last on Thursday at 5.05 pm at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he had been admitted since June. His condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah addressed the nation expressing their sorrow over Vajpayee’s demise.

A host of national and international signatories paid their homage to the 93-year-old, who was cremated Friday at Smriti Sthal, New Delhi. The procession, which began at 1 pm, concluded in the evening.

