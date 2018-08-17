Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes will be immersed in rivers in all UP districts: CM Adityanath

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes will be immersed in rivers in all UP districts: CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this was being done because Uttar Pradesh was Vajpayee's 'karmabhoomi' - the land of action - and its people will get an opportunity to be part of his final journey.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 17, 2018 7:37:27 pm
The ashes would be scattered in rivers flowing through various cities including Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Bareilly and others.
As a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his ashes will be immersed in rivers in all of the state’s districts, including Ganga, Yamuna, and Tapti to ensure citizens be a part of his last journey.

In a statement today, the UP CM said the ashes would be immersed in rivers flowing through various cities, including Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Bareilly and others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this was being done because Uttar Pradesh was Vajpayee’s ‘karmabhoomi’ – the land of action – and its people will get an opportunity to be part of his final journey.

Vajpayee breathed his last on Thursday at 5.05 pm at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he had been admitted since June. His condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah addressed the nation expressing their sorrow over Vajpayee’s demise.

A host of national and international signatories paid their homage to the 93-year-old, who was cremated Friday at Smriti Sthal, New Delhi. The procession, which began at 1 pm, concluded in the evening.

