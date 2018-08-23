Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes reach Kolkata, to be immersed in Gangasagar

“Vajpayeeji was a true democrat who recognised the legitimate role of the Opposition.” “Vajpayeeji was a true democrat who recognised the legitimate role of the Opposition.”

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday brought the ashes of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Kolkata. The ashes will be immersed in Gangasagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over urns containing the ashes to state BJP presidents in New Delhi. As directed by the central leadership, the West Bengal BJP will take out an ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ on Thursday from the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

The yatra, after making a stop at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, will reach Gangasagar on Friday. Union minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to attend the rally at Amtala on Thursday. “We will pay tribute to Vajpayee ji by taking out the yatra. We will immerse his ashes in Gangasagar on Friday. Union Minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to attend the rally tomorrow,” Ghosh said after reaching Kolkata on Wednesday.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi went to the city airport to pay respects to Vajpayee. The urn containing the ashes was taken to the state party headquarters from the airport in the evening where party leaders Rahul Sinha, Mukul Roy were present. A condolence meet for the former prime minister will be held on August 29 at Mahajati Sadan.

