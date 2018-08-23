Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes reach Kolkata, to be immersed in Gangasagar

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes reach Kolkata, to be immersed in Gangasagar

The yatra, after making a stop at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, will reach Gangasagar on Friday. Union minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to attend the rally at Amtala on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: August 23, 2018 4:57:48 am
Himachal Pradesh cabinet, Atal bihari vajpayee, Vajpayee statue, Rohtang Tunnel, Manali, Shimla, indian express news “Vajpayeeji was a true democrat who recognised the legitimate role of the Opposition.”
Top News

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday brought the ashes of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Kolkata. The ashes will be immersed in Gangasagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over urns containing the ashes to state BJP presidents in New Delhi. As directed by the central leadership, the West Bengal BJP will take out an ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ on Thursday from the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

The yatra, after making a stop at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, will reach Gangasagar on Friday. Union minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to attend the rally at Amtala on Thursday. “We will pay tribute to Vajpayee ji by taking out the yatra. We will immerse his ashes in Gangasagar on Friday. Union Minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to attend the rally tomorrow,” Ghosh said after reaching Kolkata on Wednesday.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi went to the city airport to pay respects to Vajpayee. The urn containing the ashes was taken to the state party headquarters from the airport in the evening where party leaders Rahul Sinha, Mukul Roy were present. A condolence meet for the former prime minister will be held on August 29 at Mahajati Sadan.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement