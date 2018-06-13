Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s kidney function back to normal: AIIMS

“He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) is showing good improvement. Blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate are normal. They are being maintained without support,” AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday. “He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) is showing good improvement. Blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate are normal. They are being maintained without support,” AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health condition has significantly improved and is expected to make a full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday. Briefing the press on Vajpayee’s progress, Guleria said the former prime minister’s kidney function is back to normal and his urinary tract infection is under control.

“He is showing good improvement. Blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate are normal. They are being maintained without support,” he said.

“Hopeful Vajpayee would make full recovery in next few days. Overall his health is good,” he added.

The nonagenarian was admitted to AIIMS on Monday after he complained of respiratory and kidney problems. Doctors diagnosed him with a urinary tract infection and put him on an antibiotic course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were among the prominent leaders who visited Vajpayee at the hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd