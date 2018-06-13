Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS LIVE UPDATES: UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at hospital to visit the ailing leader

Dr Manmohan Singh on Tuesday visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the ailing leader yesterday who was undergoing dialysis at the AIIMS. Modi, who was in the hospital for nearly an hour, interacted with the former PM’s family and also spoke to doctors about Vajpayee’s health.
“He was admitted with complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. He is in the ICU and undergoing dialysis,” a source at AIIMS said.
Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah paid a visit to the former PM. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also arrived at AIIMS to visit Vajpayee.
The 93-year-old leader has been admitted on doctors’ advice and will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the BJP said in a statement. The BJP stalwart, who served as PM between 1998-2004, slowly withdrew from public life as his health deteriorated and has been confined to his residence for many years.
AIIMS in a statement has said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted on June 11 with urinary tract infection and chest congestion.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the party respects Atal Bihari Vajpayee as he had worked for the country. He said that Congress had contested against the ailing leader but he went to meet him yesterday because he is a soldier of Congress. Rahul, while addressing in Mumbai today, appreciated the role played by Vajpayee during his tenure as PM. On his Monday's visit to meet the former PM at AIIMS, he said 'This is our culture'.
Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra and Minister of State for Law P P Choudhary visited Vajpayee on Tuesday.
As per a report in PTI, Pankaj Jain, treasurer of Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha, performed a 'havan' outside gate number one of the hospital, praying for Vajpayee's quick recovery and long life.
Earlier in the day, a havan for the former PM was also conducted in Kanpur by BJP workers. As per a statement released by AIIMS, Vajpayee is responding to treatment and is currently on injectable antibiotics.
Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: "I spoke to the officers in Delhi on the health of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Praying to God for his speedy recovery and his return to home with good health."
The report also stated that the entire corridor of the first-floor ICU has been cordoned off, and only after proper verification of identity cards attendants and relatives are being allowed.
A 'havan' for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conducted by BJP workers in Kanpur. The former PM is currently undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at AIIMS, New Delhi.
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is now fine, and that there is nothing to worry about, news agency ANI reported.
Union Minister Vijay Goel, who visited Vajpayee, told reporters, "His (Vajpayee's) medical bulletin has been released. He has a urine infection and is undergoing treatment. I have complete hope that he will be able to go home tomorrow."
"He is fine, there is nothing to worry," Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said after coming out of AIIMS.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I pray to god for the speedy recovery of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who have always inspired us to fight against hardship. The whole country is waiting for you to return healthy from AIIMS."
AIIMS, in a bulletin, said the former PM is suffering from some kidney-related ailment and also has an infection. Vajpayee has been admitted in the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit, India Today Television reported.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, under whose supervision the former PM has been admitted, is a pulmonologist and has been a personal physician to Vajpayee for several years.
Security personnel manages the crowd gathered outside AIIMS hospital on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also visited the former PM. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)
Amit Shah and J P Nadda outside AIIMS hospital on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)
BJP leader Vijender Gupta also took to Twitter to wish Vajpayee a speedy recovery. He said, "Our beloved Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee( who we sometimes would lovingly call ‘Baap ji’) has been admitted to hospital for a routine check-up. I wish and pray for his good health and long life."
A statement issued by the hospital said, "He has been admitted for examination and management. He is stable." "A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, are conducting tests on the 93-year-old leader," the statement added.
According to India Today Television, veteran BJP leader LK Advani also paid a visit to the former PM.
Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the former PM. "We pray for Shri Vajpayee ji's good health," Chidambaram tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Health J P Nadda had said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gone to AIIMS for a routine check-up. He is ok.”
Earlier in the day, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter to wish Vajpayee a speedy recovery. "Pray to God for the speedy recovery of Atalji," he tweeted.
According to sources, security has been increased in and around the hospital.
