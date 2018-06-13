Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS LIVE UPDATES: UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at hospital to visit the ailing leader

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane) Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane)

Dr Manmohan Singh on Tuesday visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the ailing leader yesterday who was undergoing dialysis at the AIIMS. Modi, who was in the hospital for nearly an hour, interacted with the former PM’s family and also spoke to doctors about Vajpayee’s health.

“He was admitted with complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. He is in the ICU and undergoing dialysis,” a source at AIIMS said.

Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah paid a visit to the former PM. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also arrived at AIIMS to visit Vajpayee.

The 93-year-old leader has been admitted on doctors’ advice and will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the BJP said in a statement. The BJP stalwart, who served as PM between 1998-2004, slowly withdrew from public life as his health deteriorated and has been confined to his residence for many years.