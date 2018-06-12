Atal Bihari Vajpayee stable, will remain in hospital for now: AIIMS

A file photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express photo) A file photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express photo)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Monday with urinary tract infection, is stable but under close observation, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday. “Vajpayee is stable. He continues to respond well to treatment and is being monitored closely by a team of doctors,” an official bulletin released by AIIMS said. Earlier, the hospital authorities said: “He is responding to the treatment and is on injectable antibiotics… (and) will… be in the hospital till the infection is

controlled.”

Photos: As Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted to AIIMS, leaders from PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi visit

A source at AIIMS said, Vajpayee has “reduced kidney function” since he has only one functional kidney, and the infection has caused “reduced lung function”. He is in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre, and is being treated by a five-doctor team, led by AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, who has been treating Vajpayee for past 15 years.

Read: Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS: PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, all visit to inquire

Vajpayee’s health deteriorated considerably since his term as the Prime Minister (1998-2004), following which he withdrew from public life and restricted himself to his home. Several political leaders, including former PMs H D Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister J P Nadda, visited Vajpayee in the hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd