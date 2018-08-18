UP Cong, BJP to hold meets to pay tribute to former PM Vajpayee

PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Party Senior Leader LK Advani, Former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and others at the funeral of former PM Vajpayee on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Party Senior Leader LK Advani, Former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and others at the funeral of former PM Vajpayee on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Uttar Pradesh units of the Congress and BJP have planned meetings in the state to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While the plans of the BJP-led government in the state include several events and memorials, the Congress said that Vajpayee was “beyond party lines” and worked for the nation and thus they will also pay tribute to the leader.

Congress state president Raj Babbar said, “He was a great soul and paying tribute to him is our dharma. He dedicated his life to the nation. He would even scold those close to him for ‘Raj Dharma’ and ‘Desh Dharma’, so we will all pay tribute to him.”

Asked if the ‘shradhanjali sabhas’ will be organised in other parts of the state, Babbar said that they will be held across the state. “All our colleagues will do it for the great soul.”

