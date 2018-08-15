Atal Bihari Vajpayee health Updates: Former PM put on life support

Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 11:50:42 pm
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health: The health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been admitted at AIIMS for the last nine weeks, worsened over the last 24 hours. “His condition is critical and he is on life support system,” Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of media and protocol division, said late on Wednesday. The BJP stalwart was admitted at AIIMS on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output, and is currently undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to inquire about the former PM’s health condition in what was his fourth visit and spent about 50 minutes there. Apart from PM Modi, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on the former PM.

Live Blog

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been put on life support. Follow LIVE Updates here.

23:50 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee health: Former PM under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping around the clock check on the BJP stalwart.

23:40 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee health: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey arrives at AIIMS

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as PM between 1998-2004, is a diabetic patient and has only one functional kidney. He had also suffered a stroke in 2009 which weakened his cognitive abilities. Eventually, he developed dementia. He retracted from public life and restricted himself to his home ever since his health deteriorated considerably.

23:28 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Harsh Vardhan reach AIIMS

Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Harsh Vardhan have reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On June 11, Vajpayee - who has been ailing for years - was admitted to AIIMS for a routine check up. After doctors found a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion, a team of five doctors was formed under the chairmanship of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria to treat the former PM.

23:16 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
PM Modi visited AIIMS to inquire about Vajpayee's health

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached AIIMS at around 7:15 pm - his fourth visit - and spent about 50 minutes there. Apart from PM Modi, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on the former PM. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit.

22:53 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee put on life support

The health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been admitted at AIIMS for the last nine weeks, worsened on Wednesday. In a statement, Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of the Media and Protocol Division of AIIMS said, "Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last 9 weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system."

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, is a diabetic patient and has only one functional kidney. He had also suffered a stroke in 2009 which weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia. Vajpayee had retracted from public life and restricted himself to his home ever since his health deteriorated considerably.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in as the tenth prime minister of India after the 1996 General Elections, but since the NDA could not prove majority in the floor of the house he resigned after 13 days. In 1998, he was again sworn in as the prime minister and held the post till 2004. He was conferred with Bharat Ratna award, India's highest civilian honour, in 2014.

