Atal Bihari Vajpayee health Updates: Former PM put on life support

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health: The health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been admitted at AIIMS for the last nine weeks, worsened over the last 24 hours. “His condition is critical and he is on life support system,” Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of media and protocol division, said late on Wednesday. The BJP stalwart was admitted at AIIMS on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output, and is currently undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to inquire about the former PM’s health condition in what was his fourth visit and spent about 50 minutes there. Apart from PM Modi, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on the former PM.