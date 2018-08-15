Atal Bihari Vajpayee health Updates: Former PM put on life support

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health: The health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been admitted at AIIMS for the last nine weeks, worsened over the last 24 hours. “His condition is critical and he is on life support system,” Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of media and protocol division, said late on Wednesday. The BJP stalwart was admitted at AIIMS on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output, and is currently undergoing treatment at the premier institute.
In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to inquire about the former PM’s health condition in what was his fourth visit and spent about 50 minutes there. Apart from PM Modi, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on the former PM.
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping around the clock check on the BJP stalwart.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as PM between 1998-2004, is a diabetic patient and has only one functional kidney. He had also suffered a stroke in 2009 which weakened his cognitive abilities. Eventually, he developed dementia. He retracted from public life and restricted himself to his home ever since his health deteriorated considerably.
