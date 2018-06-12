Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS: PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, all visit to inquire

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi Monday. In a statement, AIIMS said Vajpayee was admitted for investigation and evaluation and that “he has been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection”.

According to AIIMS, his condition was stable and he is under the supervision of a team of doctors closely monitoring “appropriate treatment”.

The BJP issued a statement Monday that the 93-year-old former PM, who has been ailing for years, was admitted on advice from his doctors.

“Former Prime Minister Shri A B Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS today for examination and management. He is stable. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, are conducting tests,” said Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson, media and protocol division, AIIMS.

Vajpayee is at the cardiac intensive care unit in the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre and AIIMS sources said that there were no immediate plans to discharge him.

Union Ministry of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, who also visited Vajpayee at AIIMS, said: “He is fine. There is nothing to worry about.”

Five doctors led by Dr. Guleria are part of the team conducting tests — Dr. Soumita Bagchi, assistant professor of nephrology, Dr. Shiv Kumar Choudhary, head of the cardiothoracic vascular surgery department, Dr. Naveet Wig, professor at the department of medicine. Dr. Guleria has been Vajpayee’s physician for 15 years, including when he was the PM.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP KC Venugopal were the first politicians to visit Vajpayee even as AIIMS sources said that they were given no prior notice of their arrival. He was followed by BJP president Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived a little after 8 pm.

Modi spoke to Vajpayee’s family members and doctors from AIIMS about his condition and stayed for at least 50 minutes. Senior BJP leader L K Advani and other BJP leaders including Railways Minister Piyush Goyal followed.

