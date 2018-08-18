Atal Bihari Vajpayee farewell: Mehbooba, PDP leaders attend cremation

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L), former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (R) and other dignitaries during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cremation with full state honour, at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L), former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (R) and other dignitaries during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cremation with full state honour, at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP cheif Mehbooba Mufti, several senior party leaders, MPs and state legislators attended the last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the national capital Friday to show “solidarity” with all those associated with him, as Vajpayee held a “special” place in the hearts of people of the state, PDP spokesperson Rafi Ahmed Mir said.

Besides Mehbooba Mufti, two Members of Parliament, two Members of J&K Legislative Council and 15 MLAs attended the cremation.

Stating that Vajpayee had a “very good tenure” as PM, Mir said that issues facing the state were addressed only “during his tenure”. The PDP leader said Vajpayee not only addressed the issues of mainstream parties in J&K, but even those “who differ from the very idea of mainstream”.

Vajpayee, Mir said, “started bringing India and Pakistan on the table for talks” and initiated talks “within and outside the country”.

