Atal Bihari Vajpayee death reactions LIVE: India lost a great son, says Rahul Gandhi

Thursday, August 16, 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead: "Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him," said Rahul Gandhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 6:54:05 pm
Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at the age of 93. Here are the top 10 events that shaped Vajpayee’s PM tenure. (File)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 5.05 pm at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Vajpayee’s demise and said, “I have no words, I am filled with emotions right now.Our respected Atal ji is no more. Every moment of his life he had dedicated to the nation.”

Overwhelmed with sorrow, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was “extremely sad” to hear the passing of the former PM and a “true Indian statesman”.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi too expressed his condolence to Vajpayee’s family and all his admirers. “Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him,” said Gandhi.

Live Blog

Follow reaction LIVE UPDATES: Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93.

18:52 (IST) 16 Aug 2018
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu shares a photograph with Vajpayee

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu posted an old picture with the stalwart as a remembrance and described himself as a "fan" of Vajpayee and his bonding with him as "enriching and transformative". "I joined politics because of Shri Vajpayee’s speeches that I heard while I was in ABVP. I used to be such a fan of his from my college days," said Naidu.

(Source: Twitter)

18:45 (IST) 16 Aug 2018
There was not even a shred of arrogance in him: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Founder of Samajwadi party Mulayam Singh Yadav described Vajpayee as a simple man inspite of being such a senior leader.

18:41 (IST) 16 Aug 2018
Former PM Manmohan Singh expresses grief over Vajpayee's demise

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh called Vajpayee an "excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister". 

"Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come," said Singh. 

18:38 (IST) 16 Aug 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind sends his condolences
18:34 (IST) 16 Aug 2018
It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick: PM Modi

Describing Vajpayee as his inspiration, Modi remembered the stalwart for his "sharp intellect and outstanding wit". He credits Vajpayee's perseverance and struggles as the foundation of Bhartiya Janata party. "It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India," says Modi.

18:28 (IST) 16 Aug 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends his condolences over a series of tweets

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

A host of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP patriarch at AIIMS. A voracious reader, Vajpayee was widely known and respected for his love for poetry and as an eloquent speaker. He was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 1992 in recognition of his services to the nation.

