Atal Bihari Vajpayee death reactions LIVE: India lost a great son, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 5.05 pm at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Vajpayee’s demise and said, “I have no words, I am filled with emotions right now.Our respected Atal ji is no more. Every moment of his life he had dedicated to the nation.”
Overwhelmed with sorrow, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was “extremely sad” to hear the passing of the former PM and a “true Indian statesman”.
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi too expressed his condolence to Vajpayee’s family and all his admirers. “Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him,” said Gandhi.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu posted an old picture with the stalwart as a remembrance and described himself as a "fan" of Vajpayee and his bonding with him as "enriching and transformative". "I joined politics because of Shri Vajpayee’s speeches that I heard while I was in ABVP. I used to be such a fan of his from my college days," said Naidu.
Founder of Samajwadi party Mulayam Singh Yadav described Vajpayee as a simple man inspite of being such a senior leader.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh called Vajpayee an "excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister".
"Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come," said Singh.
Describing Vajpayee as his inspiration, Modi remembered the stalwart for his "sharp intellect and outstanding wit". He credits Vajpayee's perseverance and struggles as the foundation of Bhartiya Janata party. "It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India," says Modi.
In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.