Atal Bihari Vajpayee death reactions LIVE: India lost a great son, says Rahul Gandhi

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at the age of 93. Here are the top 10 events that shaped Vajpayee’s PM tenure. (File) Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at the age of 93. Here are the top 10 events that shaped Vajpayee’s PM tenure. (File)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 5.05 pm at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Vajpayee’s demise and said, “I have no words, I am filled with emotions right now.Our respected Atal ji is no more. Every moment of his life he had dedicated to the nation.”

Overwhelmed with sorrow, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was “extremely sad” to hear the passing of the former PM and a “true Indian statesman”.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi too expressed his condolence to Vajpayee’s family and all his admirers. “Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him,” said Gandhi.