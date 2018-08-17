Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE: Last rites to be performed at Vijay Ghat today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE Updates: Calling Vajpayee’s death a “personal loss”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it marks the end of an era. (File photo) Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE Updates: Calling Vajpayee’s death a “personal loss”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it marks the end of an era. (File photo)

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday after battling a prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 93. The charismatic leader who stayed bachelor throughout his life is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

Vajpayee will be accorded a state funeral Friday afternoon and the final rites will be performed at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna. The government has announced seven days of state mourning. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the national flag would be flown at half-mast from Thursday for seven days across the country.

Over 5 lakh people, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries, are expected to be present at the BJP party office as well as the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal near Rajghat Friday. More than 2,000 Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and paramilitary police, along with force from three districts — Central, North, and New Delhi — will be on the ground to make sure that the funeral is conducted smoothly. As many as 20 companies of the DAP and hundreds of paramilitary personnel will be guarding the cremation ground. Delhi traffic police have closed 25 arterial roads, starting 8 am.