Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE: Last rites to be performed at Vijay Ghat today
Live now

Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE: Last rites to be performed at Vijay Ghat today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral Live Updates: The former prime minister died after battling a prolonged illness at the AIIMS on Thursday. He was 93.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2018 7:58:59 am
atal bihari vajpayee, atal bihari vajpayee death, Atal Bihari vajpayee funeral, vajpayee dead, atal bihari vajpayee age, atal bihari vajpayee no more, vajpayee passes away, atal bihari demise, former prime minister death, atal bihari vajpayee AIIMS, indian express Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE Updates: Calling Vajpayee’s death a “personal loss”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it marks the end of an era. (File photo)

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday after battling a prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 93. The charismatic leader who stayed bachelor throughout his life is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

Vajpayee will be accorded a state funeral Friday afternoon and the final rites will be performed at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna. The government has announced seven days of state mourning. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the national flag would be flown at half-mast from Thursday for seven days across the country.

Over 5 lakh people, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries, are expected to be present at the BJP party office as well as the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal near Rajghat Friday. More than 2,000 Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and paramilitary police, along with force from three districts — Central, North, and New Delhi — will be on the ground to make sure that the funeral is conducted smoothly. As many as 20 companies of the DAP and hundreds of paramilitary personnel will be guarding the cremation ground. Delhi traffic police have closed 25 arterial roads, starting 8 am.

Live Blog

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at AIIMS. His funeral will be held today. Read in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil

07:58 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
Vajpayee was the first non-Congress PM to complete a full term in office

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office at the head of a coalition he stitched together with his moderate politics and charismatic appeal. He died of multiple health complications at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi Thursday. He was 93.

07:55 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
Local police will be deployed at every intersection, apart from gunmen and snipers

Police are putting up CCTVs on the stretch, with work underway since Thursday evening. Local police will be deployed at every intersection, apart from gunmen and snipers. A senior officer, who was posted as an ACP-rank officer in central Delhi in 1991, said that though times have changed, some challenges remain. “In 1991, we just had wireless sets — no mobile phones or CCTVs to keep a check. This time, it is expected to go off smoothly,” said the officer.

07:54 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
People are advised to keep track of Delhi traffic police Twitter, Facebook pages for updates

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Alok Kumar advised people to keep track of the Delhi traffic police Twitter and Facebook pages, where traffic updates will be posted. According to Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) R P Upadhaya, all arrangements have been made on routes from where the funeral procession will pass. “The procession will go to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg from Krishna Menon Marg, at 9 am. It is expected to reach the cremation ground in the afternoon,” said Upadhaya.

07:52 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
Over 5 lakh expected, police on their toes for Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral

Over 2,000 Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and paramilitary police, along with force from three districts — Central, North, and New Delhi — will be on the ground to make sure that the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is conducted smoothly. Police expect over 5 lakh people, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries, at the BJP party office as well as the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal near Rajghat Friday. More than 20 companies of the DAP and hundreds of paramilitary personnel will be guarding the cremation ground. Delhi Police have not prepared for a funeral of this scale in 27 years.  Delhi traffic police have closed 25 arterial roads, starting 8 am. These include Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Mansingh Road, part of KG Marg, Shahjahan Road, DDU Marg, and the stretch between Rajghat to Delhi Gate. Read More

At Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
07:48 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
P Sathasivam, Banwarilal Purohit pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

07:46 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
Truck in which Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken for funeral

Trucks which will be a part of the convoy in which former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and for the funeral.

ANI photo
07:42 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
US-India ties continue to benefit from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision: Mike Pompeo

Mourning Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "The American people and I stand with the people of India as we mourn Prime Minister Vajpayee’s passing. Today, we hold the people of India in our thoughts and prayer."  He said the relationship between the two countries continues to benefit from the former's vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation. He recognized early on that US and India, based on their shared democratic values, could develop a partnership that would contribute to economic prosperity and security of the region and the world. "Today, our 2 countries & our bilateral relationship continue to benefit from PM Vajpayee’s vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation," Pompeo added.

ANI photo
07:36 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Vajpayee's final rites

Keeping in mind the final procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the national capital. According to the advisory, almost all roads leading to central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will remain closed from 8 a.m. onwards for the general public today in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee's final journey.

07:20 (IST) 17 Aug 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be cremated at Smriti Sthal on Yamuna river bank today

Welcome to our LIVE blog. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away on Thursday,  will be cremated at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna today. Over five lakh people are expected to be present there and more than  2,000 Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and paramilitary police, along with force from three districts — Central, North, and New Delhi — will be on the ground to make sure the funeral goes smoothly. Follow to track the latest updates.

atal bihari vajpayee, atal bihari vajpayee death, vajpayee dead, atal bihari vajpayee age, atal bihari vajpayee latest news aiims, atal bihari vajpayee no more, vajpayee passes away, atal bihari vajpayee health, atal bihari demise, former prime minister death, atal bihari vajpayee AIIMS, latest news, indian express, live news Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE updates: The former PM was awarded India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in March 2015.

Also Read | Tears, grief across political faultlines, state funeral today | PM Modi’s tribute: Vajpayee overcame the hesitation of our nation | Off camera, a PhD student in mourning to a PWD worker on the job

Calling Vajpayee's death a "personal loss", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it marks the end of an era. He said the BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades while noting that it was Vajpayee's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. "Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories of him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit. It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India," Modi tweeted. He said it was due to Vajpayee's perseverance and struggles that the BJP was built brick by brick.

Vajpayee was awarded India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in March 2015. During his second term as prime minister, Vajpayee ordered nuclear tests in May 1998 in a strategic masterstroke to blunt Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions. He followed this up with peace overtures to Pakistan, riding on the first direct bus from India to Pakistan in February 1999.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd