Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE: Last rites to be performed at Vijay Ghat today

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday after battling a prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 93. The charismatic leader who stayed bachelor throughout his life is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.
Vajpayee will be accorded a state funeral Friday afternoon and the final rites will be performed at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna. The government has announced seven days of state mourning. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the national flag would be flown at half-mast from Thursday for seven days across the country.
Police are putting up CCTVs on the stretch, with work underway since Thursday evening. Local police will be deployed at every intersection, apart from gunmen and snipers. A senior officer, who was posted as an ACP-rank officer in central Delhi in 1991, said that though times have changed, some challenges remain. “In 1991, we just had wireless sets — no mobile phones or CCTVs to keep a check. This time, it is expected to go off smoothly,” said the officer.
Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Alok Kumar advised people to keep track of the Delhi traffic police Twitter and Facebook pages, where traffic updates will be posted. According to Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) R P Upadhaya, all arrangements have been made on routes from where the funeral procession will pass. “The procession will go to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg from Krishna Menon Marg, at 9 am. It is expected to reach the cremation ground in the afternoon,” said Upadhaya.
Over 2,000 Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and paramilitary police, along with force from three districts — Central, North, and New Delhi — will be on the ground to make sure that the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is conducted smoothly. Police expect over 5 lakh people, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries, at the BJP party office as well as the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal near Rajghat Friday. More than 20 companies of the DAP and hundreds of paramilitary personnel will be guarding the cremation ground. Delhi Police have not prepared for a funeral of this scale in 27 years. Delhi traffic police have closed 25 arterial roads, starting 8 am. These include Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Mansingh Road, part of KG Marg, Shahjahan Road, DDU Marg, and the stretch between Rajghat to Delhi Gate. Read More
Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.
Trucks which will be a part of the convoy in which former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and for the funeral.
Mourning Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "The American people and I stand with the people of India as we mourn Prime Minister Vajpayee’s passing. Today, we hold the people of India in our thoughts and prayer." He said the relationship between the two countries continues to benefit from the former's vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation. He recognized early on that US and India, based on their shared democratic values, could develop a partnership that would contribute to economic prosperity and security of the region and the world. "Today, our 2 countries & our bilateral relationship continue to benefit from PM Vajpayee’s vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation," Pompeo added.
Keeping in mind the final procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the national capital. According to the advisory, almost all roads leading to central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will remain closed from 8 a.m. onwards for the general public today in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee's final journey.
