Atal Bihari Vajpayee contribution to India indelible: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, recalling his “indelible contribution” to the country.

Along with President Droupadi Murmu, the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others visited Vajpayee’s memorial, Sadaiv Atal, to pay floral tributes. The PM also paid homage to Vajpayee at an event in Parliament.

“Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people,” the PM tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah recalled Vajpayee’s “patriotism, dutifulness and dedication”. He tweeted that Vajpayee’s life was dedicated to “taking the country back to its ultimate glory”. “…By laying the foundation of a new era of development and good governance under his leadership, Atal ji made the world aware of India’s potential and instilled a sense of national pride in the public. Today, on his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to him,” Shah said.

After coming to power in 2014, the Modi government had announced that December 25 would be observed as Good Governance Day in honour of Vajpayee.

Congress general-secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh compared Vajpayee’s time as an MP to the latest session of Parliament, where Opposition’s demands for a discussion on the India-China situation were not met. “Today is the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was a first term MP when he co-signed a letter to Nehru requesting for Parliament to be convened earlier than scheduled to debate the Chinese invasion. Nehru agreed. Now, MPs can’t even discuss the ongoing Chinese incursions,” Ramesh tweeted.