At wife’s funeral, Unnao woman’s uncle alleges BJP MLA eliminated his family

Amid a blanket of police cover, relatives cremated the aunt of the 19-year-old Unnao rape victim on the banks of the Ganga on Wednesday. She was killed in Sunday’s road accident in Rae Bareli, in which the rape victim suffered serious injuries.

Advertising

The aunt’s husband, who was granted short-term bail by the Allahabad High Court to attend his wife’s last rites, was brought to the Ganga ghat from the Rae Bareli district jail.

Explained | Twists and turns in Unnao story

Though he was not allowed to speak to reporters, he burst out as he was being taken back to the police vehicle. “My entire family has been eliminated. I have been framed in fake cases… Kuldeep Singh Sengar has got everything done. I have all the evidence,” he said.

Incidentally, the UP Police FIR against BJP MLA Sengar was registered on the basis of her uncle’s complaint.

Advertising

The victim’s other aunt, who was also killed in the accident, is likely to be cremated in her hometown in Barabanki on Thursday. The woman, her aunts and lawyer were en route to the Rae Bareli district jail to visit her uncle when their car was hit by a speeding truck.

The aunt’s body, on Wednesday, was brought to the village from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow to her residence, just 100 metres from the residence of the BJP MLA who has been accused of sexually assaulting the 19-year-old girl.

Read | Grief and fear in Unnao rape victim’s village: We are afraid of Sengar’s henchmen

Despite a bus being arranged by the district administration to bring residents to the cremation ground, there were hardly 20 people, including the victim’s mother, her sisters and her brother, during the funeral.

Read | Days before accident, Unnao rape victim wrote to CJI on threat by MLA’s aides

Police did not allow locals and mediapersons to speak to the family. District Magistrate Devendra Pandey, Superintendent of Police M P Verma and other officials were present at the site as well.

After the funeral, the victim’s family returned to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow where the condition of the 19-year-old remains critical. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old local said that he and his family members did not attend the cremation. “It is not like that we are in good terms with the victim’s family, but just like most of the villagers, we find it better to stay away from all this. I will not deny that we are scared. In a different situation, we all would have attended the funeral,” the villager said.