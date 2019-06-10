At Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi meets nurse who held him after birth

On the last day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had a special visitor — a retired nurse, who was at the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi when Rahul was born.

Rajamma Rajappan had been longing to meet Rahul. On Sunday, she got permission to meet him at a guest house where he was staying. “Today when I met him, he did not say anything. We stood looking at each other and he greeted me. I was trying to recall the day he was born. I was one of the few hospital staff at the labour room who could take the VIP boy in our hands. Rajiv Gandhi and his brother Sanjay waited outside. We all then knew that the baby was grandson of then prime minister,’’ said Rajamma.

Rajamma later joined the Army as a nurse. After several years of service, she opted for voluntary retirement and moved to Wayanad in 1987 with her husband.