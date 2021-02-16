At UP farmer gatherings, Priyanka, Jayant question why govt not taking laws back

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not differentiate between “deshbhakt (patriot)” and “deshdrohi (anti-national)”. She was speaking at a kisan panchayat organised by Congress at Chandpur in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

At another farmers’ gathering in Hathras, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary questioned why the government is not ready to step back when farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new laws.

“The PM insulted you in Parliament while he laughed. The 215 farmers who died, one of them was a 25-year-old. His family thinks he was shot. His mother was in tears and you (Modi) are laughing. Your ministers are calling farmers deshdrohi. Modi ji couldn’t identify deshdrohi from deshbhakt,” said Priyanka.

The Congress general secretary said the government did not fulfil its promise of clearing sugarcane dues after coming to power. “This is the same PM who did not clear sugarcane dues worth Rs 15,000 crore but purchased two planes worth Rs 16,000 crore.”

The Congress is holding a series of such panchayats. Priyanka will be addressing gatherings in Mathura on Saturday and Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.

“Let’s assume that the laws are for the benefit of the farmers. Now if the farmers are saying they don’t want it, shouldn’t they take them back? Do they (government) know more than the farmers of this country?” Priyanka asked.

The Congress leader said the new laws will enable corporates to control price of crops. “This is such a law that has no law against the corporates. You can approach the DM but no one beyond that. This law is made for their rich friends,” she said. “When Modi ji can visit the USA to canvass for Trump, travel to China, Pakistan and many countries, why can’t he talk to farmers who are protesting merely 2-3 km away from his residence?” asked Priyanka.

At the gathering of farmers at Sadabad in Hathras, Chaudhary said, “We do not want to debate on whether the three farm laws are aimed for the welfare of farmers or not but the fact is that around 200 of our men have lost their lives so far while protesting against these laws… Then why is the Modi government not ready to take a step back?”

“BJP leaders, including the PM, have restricted themselves to their government mansions and are paying no heed to grievances of farmers. The only way left now to wake these leaders up is to deal a blow through your votes,” he added.