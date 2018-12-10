At Shivpal Yadav’s outfit rally, Mulayam Singh talks of Samajwadi Party

While Shivpal Singh Yadav’s newly formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) made its debut public rally at Rama Bai Ambedkar ground with a nearly-filled venue, Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav embarrassed his brother when he kept talking about the SP rather than the PSPL.

The rally was also attended by Mulayam’s daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav.

“The country is facing a series of problems. Some communal forces are rising, against which I had to struggle a lot in the past. Sometimes, I feel like I have to struggle my whole life. The other problem is that the neighbouring countries, be it China or Pakistan, are working against India… This is why I am saying that there are a lot of challenges in front of our Samajwadi Party and even today I can say that (we) do not differentiate between the common people, be it forward or backward, Hindu or Muslim. Samajwadi Party treats all human beings as equal,” Mulayam said.

Five minutes after he started speaking, Shivpal walked up to Mulayam and gave him a piece of paper, after which, for the first time, Mulayam took the name of PSPL and put one hand on Shivpal’s head, giving him his blessings. The gesture evoked a round of applause from the crowd. However, soon after, Mulayam again started talking about SP.

“Ab aapka naam rakha hai Pragatisheel Party. Pragati kar gayi hai Samajwadi Party (You have named it Pragatisheel Party. The one who has progressed is Samajwadi Party). SP has a lot of challenges and it will fight them. The youth will fight,” said Mulayam.

“There are not many days left for the upcoming elections. So, make sure your contestants win and the Samajwadi Party gets to form the government. We are one. We have to make Shivpal stronger,” he added before ending his speech by congratulating his brother and all the workers.

Earlier speaking at the rally, Shivpal attacked the BJP and said that the rally has been named ‘Jan Akrosh’ because there is widespread anger and frustration among people since the BJP came to power.

“The then BJP government (in UP) had submitted an affidavit assuring security (of the Babri mosque). But, despite the affidavit, the Babri mosque was demolished. They want to spread the same fire in the country. The country should be free of riots and foreign loan… They said that they would end corruption, bring back black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian. That has not happened,” said Shivpal.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “He might have a 56-inch chest, but there isn’t any strength in it to combat corruption. — with PTI