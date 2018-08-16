At Sahitya Akademi meet: Writers talk freedom, limits

Referring to the spate of mob lynchings over rumours of child kidnapping, cattle slaughter and smuggling, writer and journalist Antara Dev Sen asked, “Have we become a lynching nation?”, while saying that “we cannot assume that all of us have the same freedom”. Sen made the comments at a Sahitya Akademi symposium on the occasion of Independence Day.

Centred around the question, “Should there be any limit to freedom?”, the event saw a group of authors, poets, activists and academics engaging in a discussion which ranged from various aspects of freedom to what it means for the marginalised; the Vedanta philosophy on freedom to those accused of controlling freedom.

Asking if “we have the right in a democratic society like India to cut freedom into shreds and distribute it”, Sen said, “We are told what to eat, what not to eat, what to keep in your fridge, what to wear if you are a woman…we cannot assume that all of us have the same freedom…I say we because all of us are complicit unless we stop it…The limits to freedom should… come from a sense of justice…. in our case, the wonderful constitution that we have…”

Writer-activist Madhu Kishwar spoke about the “responsibilities” that come with freedom. “Freedom without responsibilities and risks do not make sense,” Kishwar said.

Maintaining that “all rights have been given to the government, police and courts”, Kishwar said that things were different when the society or neighbourhood had control. She asked for a “consistency in what we demand and need” and said “ghar wapsi” was seen as “fascism” while “conversion” was seen as “freedom of expression”.

